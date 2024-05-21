GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mohammed Kudus conquers most completed dribbles in Premier League

Published on: 21 May 2024
Mohammed Kudus conquers most completed dribbles in Premier League
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United is challenged by Moises Caicedo of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on May 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus marked his maiden season in the Premier League with a spectacular feat: dominating the league in completed dribbles.

Kudus mastered a remarkable 96 successful dribbles, earning him the distinction of leading the league in this category.

Trailing narrowly was Jeremy Doku, a Manchester City midfielder of Ghanaian descent representing Belgium, who completed 82 dribbles.

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze settled for the bronze medal with 62 successful dribbles.

This milestone enhances Kudus' flourishing stature in the Premier League, reinforcing his previous recognitions, including claiming West Ham's Goal of the Season Award and placing as the club's Player of the Season runner-up.

Highlighting his impact, Kudus treated viewers to a breathtaking overhead kick in West Ham's final fixture against Manchester City.

 

Kudus who joined West Ham last summer from Dutch giants Ajax, made 33 appearances and contributed 14 goals, scoring eight and assisting six.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

