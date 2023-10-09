Mohammed Kudus credits coaches for his rapid rise at West Ham United

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus is making waves at West Ham United, and he attributes his swift ascent to the support and guidance of his coaches at the club.

Kudus, who joined West Ham in the summer transfer window, has quickly become a favourite among fans with his impressive performances on the pitch.

In a thrilling match against Newcastle United at the London Stadium, the 23-year-old made history by scoring his first goal for West Ham in a 2-2 draw. His exceptional skills and determination on the pitch have not only impressed fans but have also marked his arrival as a star in English football.

Speaking about his journey at West Ham, Kudus expressed gratitude to his coaches and fellow players for helping him seamlessly transition into the team. He emphasised the sense of camaraderie within the squad, likening it to a family.

Kudus said, "I feel there is a lot more to come from me. Definitely, the team, the coaches, everybody around me have helped me a lot to settle in, and it feels like a family already. The fans are amazing as well. Credit to everybody around the team for helping me settle well, but I’m still learning, and I feel there is more for me to give."

With Kudus's remarkable performances and positive attitude, West Ham United fans can expect even greater contributions from the Black Stars midfielder in the future.