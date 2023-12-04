Mohammed Kudus credits West Ham teammates and staff for seamless integration

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has praised his West Ham United teammates and staff for their support since joining the club.

Kudus has scored six goals across competitions for the Hammers and has become an instant hit. In a recent interview, he expressed gratitude to his teammates, staff, and everyone associated with the club for helping him settle in well.

Kudus emphasized his belief in himself and his commitment to putting in effort daily to improve his skills. While acknowledging that there is still room for improvement, he remains optimistic about his prospects with the club.

The midfielder aims to sustain his excellent form throughout the season and contribute to West Ham United's success in the English Premier League.

Kudus was on target during his side's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at the London Stadium on Sunday, further solidifying his place in the starting lineup. When asked about his impressive start to life at West Ham, Kudus attributed his success to the support of his teammates and staff.

"Credit to all the team, the teammates, the staff and everyone around the club because they have all helped me a lot to settle in quietly well," Kudus said.

"I believe a lot in myself and I'm also putting effort in every single day to be the best I can be. It's still the beginning for me and I feel there is a lot more I can offer, so I just keep working day in, day out to be the best for everyone."

With his dedication and passion for the game, Kudus is likely to continue making waves in the Premier League.