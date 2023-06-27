Mohammed Kudus dedicates Footballer of the Year award to coaches and teammates

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has dedicated his Ghana Footballer of the Year award to his coaches, teammates and community.

The 22-year-old beat competition from KRC Genk winger Joseph Paintsil and RC Lens midfielder Abdul Samed Salis to win the award.

Kudus enjoyed an outstanding campaign, ending the season with Ajax scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions.

He was also Ghana's best player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he scored two goals and provided an assist in three matches.

"A Journey of dedication, resilience and relentless pursuit of greatness for a voice and a purpose. To my family, Nima, coaches and teammates, this is for you. Together we make football more than a game. Here's to the beautiful game that unites Ghana & to the bright future ahead!!," wrote the midfielder on Twitter.

Kudus is on the radar of several clubs in Europe with Brighton and Hove Albion already preparing a bid to Ajax for the services of the Ghana international.