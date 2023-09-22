Mohammed Kudus delighted with good start at West Ham after netting debut goal against Backa Topola

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has expressed excitement with West Ham's winning start in the Europa League.

The 23-year-old inspired the Hammers to a comeback win after netting his debut goal in the 3-1 victory against Serbian outfit Backa Topola at the London Stadium.

Kudus was making his first start for the club since joining in the summer transfer window from Ajax.

"In the first half we had most part of the game, but we couldn’t create a lot in the final third. We knew we had to do better in the second half and you could see we made some good chances," he said in a post-match interview.

"They are a very good team so we prepared for them and we were ready for which way the game went. We have the principles we have to play with and that was it. We got the three points. That was good and now we’ll focus on the next game," he added.

Kudus was only denied a brace after his earlier effort was deflected in by Topola defender Nemanja Petrovic to cancel the visitors lead, which was scored by Petar Stanic. Second-half substitute Thomas Soucek sealed the win for West Ham late in the game.

"On the first goal, I don’t know if it’s mine but the ball touched me a little bit, then I just turned and the ball was in the goal," continued Kudus.

"I just had to be there at the back post. I spoke with Saïd at the start of the game and I told him any time he cuts in I would be at the back post – and I was there!

"We know James Ward-Prowse has a fantastic delivery and any time we have a set-piece we have a chance to score. On that one I just took my responsibility, made the run and it went in," he added.