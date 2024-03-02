Mohammed Kudus delivers another assist as West Ham beat Everton in comeback win

Mohammed Kudus starred once again for West Ham as they produced a strong comeback to beat Everton at the Goodison Park.

The 23-year-old produced the assist that gave the Hammers the lead in their 3-1 victory over the Toffees.

Kudus' inch-perfect cross was majestically controlled by Tomas Soucek before the Serb fired past Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

Beto, who missed a penalty in the first half, redeemed himself after giving Everton the lead early in the second-half.

Kurt Zouma levelled for West Ham after meeting a James Ward-Prowse cross before Kudus and Soucek combined in the 91st minute.

Kudus' fellow summer arrival from Ajax, Edson Alvarez, sealed victory late in the game for the London club.

West Ham United have now won back-to-back games since December in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Kudus has now made 9 goal contributions in 21 English Premier League games since joining from Ajax Amsterdam.