Mohammed Kudus delivers two sensational assists as West Ham beat Burnley

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus produced a Man of the Match performance after delivering two late assists as West Ham United came from a goal down to beat Burnley.

Kudus conceded an early second-half penalty, which Jay Rodriguez converted as the host took a 50th minute lead at Turf Moor.

However, the former Ajax star redeemed himself with four minutes remaining after weaving his way into the box before sending in a cross which Dada O'Shea mistakenly converted.

Kudus then delivered a sumptuous cross into the box, which was met by Tomas Soucek in the 90th minute as the Hammers return to winning ways.

The 23-year-old started and lasted the entire duration as David Moyes' men secured an important win on the road.

The Ghana international has now made five goal contributions in the English Premier League, scoring two and providing three assists.