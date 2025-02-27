Mohammed Kudus demoted to Black Stars fourth captain

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has been demoted to the fourth captain of the Black Stars, shifting him down in the team's leadership hierarchy.

Kudus, 24, captained the Black Stars in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sudan and Niger under controversial circumstances.

The move to hand the captain's armband to the West Ham United star ahead of experienced and seasoned Jordan Ayew sparked widespread controversy in the country.

The former Ajax midfielder, who remains an influential player on the field, is now fourth behind Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey and Alexander Djiku in the leadership structure.

Partey has rejected the role while Kudus is reported not to be interested in leading the team.

Kudus is expected to play a key role in Ghana's upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.