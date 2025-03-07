Mohammed Kudus determined to use God-given talent to impact people’s lives

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has opened up on his determination to use his God-given talent to impact in the lives of others.

According to him, this is the only way to achieve greatness.

Speaking to the English Premier League media, Mohammed Kudus said, “It’s a positive feeling to know that someone can dream through your achievement, and your dream, and what you do. My idea of greatness is using your God-given talent to have an impact on other people’s lives and where you’re coming from. So that’s my definition of it.”

Kudus, 24, signed for English Premier League side West Ham United from Ajax in 2023.

In his debut season, he starred with impressive performances and scored some amazing goals in the top-flight English league.

Although he has not been in top form this season, the Black Stars sensation remains one of the most exciting attackers in the English Premier League.

In the current campaign, Kudus has three goals and one assist after making 22 appearances for West Ham United.