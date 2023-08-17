Mohammed Kudus dismisses claims of difficult negotiations amid Premier League interest

Amid growing interest from several Premier League clubs, Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus has vehemently refuted recent reports suggesting his entourage poses challenges during negotiations.

Kudus, who currently plays for Ajax, is a sought-after talent with Brighton, West Ham, Chelsea, and Arsenal all expressing interest in his services.

Earlier, it was reported that Brighton had secured a 40 million euro deal with Ajax for Kudus, but subsequent negotiations allegedly hit a snag due to demands from the player's camp. However, Kudus took to Twitter to dismiss the claims, bluntly describing them as "bullshit."

Despite the swirling speculation, the 23-year-old midfielder's future remains uncertain, and the spotlight on his potential move to the Premier League intensifies. Arsenal and Chelsea had shown interest in acquiring Kudus during this summer's transfer window.

Brighton appeared to be closing in on a deal for the talented player, only for talks to stall. Now, West Ham United have entered the race, actively taking to both club and player, hoping to secure a transfer before the window closes.

Kudus joined Ajax in 2020 from Danish side Nordsjaelland has been a standout since his arrival, scoring 24 goals and assisting 11. In April he rejected a contract extension from Ajax, making clear his intention to leave with his current deal set to expire in 2025.