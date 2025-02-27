Mohammed Kudus drops iconic No.10 Black Stars jersey

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has dropped the iconic No.10 jersey for the Black Stars, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 24-year-old wore the iconic shirt during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan and Niger last year.

The top Ghana player has decided to drop the famous No.10 jersey ahead of the remaining qualifying matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It's unclear whether this decision was motivated by personal reasons, a desire to reduce pressure associated with the number, or a willingness to allow other players to wear the iconic jersey.

Despite this change, Kudus remains committed to serving Ghana and contributing to the national team’s success, irrespective of the number he wears on his back.

This development comes amid ongoing discussions about leadership roles within the team, but Kudus' focus seems to remain on playing his best for the Black Stars rather than the symbolism or prestige that often accompanies certain numbers or positions.