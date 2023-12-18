Mohammed Kudus earns BBC Premier League Team of the Week honours

Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus has secured a well-deserved spot in the prestigious BBC Premier League Team of the Week, following his outstanding performance for West Ham United in their commanding 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

The skillful talent played an instrumental role in the emphatic win, showcasing his skill and goal-scoring prowess on the pitch. Kudus, who started and lasted an impressive 87 minutes, was pivotal in sealing a remarkable 3-0 home triumph against Wolves.

Kudus netted a brilliant double within 10 minutes, propelling his team to victory. His first goal, a powerful strike in the 22nd minute, set the tone for West Ham's dominance. Kudus then secured his brace in the 32nd minute, capitalising on assists from the skillful Lucas Paquetá.

The victory was further embellished by England forward Jarrod Bowen, who capitalised on another assist from Paqueta to score his 10th goal of the season, sealing the win for David Moyes' side.

Notably, Kudus's exceptional performance has earned him the distinction of being the fastest player to score a brace in a Premier League game at the London Stadium.

Since joining West Ham from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer, the former Ajax star has amassed a total of five goals in the Premiership and eight in all competitions.

As Kudus continues to make a significant impact for West Ham United, his inclusion in the BBC Premier League Team of the Week underscores his influence and contribution to the team's success in the ongoing season.