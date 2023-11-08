Mohammed Kudus earns goal of the month nomination with sensational strike against Newcastle United

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been nominated for West Ham United's goal of the month for October.

The 23-year-old's strike against Newcastle United in the Premier League will compete with two goals from Lucas Paqueta, two from the youth team and one from the women's team.

Paqueta's goals were from the Europa League game against Freiburg.

Kudus' goal against Newcastle United was his first in the English Premier League, helping West Ham to a 2-2 draw against the Magpies.

Meanwhile, the former Ajax star netted an incredible bicycle kick goal against Brentford over the weekend. A goal that is likely to be nominated for November goal of the month in the Premier League and at West Ham.

The red-hot midfielder has scored five goals since joining the Hammers from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

Watch the goals below: