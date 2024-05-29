Mohammed Kudus emerges as most successful dribbler in Europe's top seven leagues

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus completed his first season in England as Europe's most successful dribbler.

The West Ham star was ranked first in terms of successful take-ons in Europe's top seven leagues, according to sports statistic platform Squawka.

Kudus completed 136 dribbles in the just-ended season to place him top of the list which includes Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku and Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane.

Despite arriving in England last summer, the former Ajax star took the league by storm, scoring eight goals and delivering six assists in the Premier League. He also netted five times in the Europa League, including a stunning solo goal against Freiburg.

His performances also earned him one Premier League Player of the Month nomination while also winning the Goal of the Season at West Ham United.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is already attracting interest from top clubs in Europe including English giants Liverpool.

Below is the list of players with the most take-ons: