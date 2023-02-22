Mohammed Kudus emerges as second top scorer for Ajax in Dutch Eredivisie

Mohammed Kudus is making waves in the Dutch Eredivisie as he continues to impress as one of Ajax's most talented players this season.

The 22-year-old midfielder has emerged as the second top scorer for Ajax, having scored nine goals in the league so far.

Kudus has also climbed up the ranks in the Eredivisie table, where he currently sits in the seventh position. His impressive performances on the pitch have earned him a reputation as one of the most exciting prospects in European football.

Kudus joined Ajax from Danish club FC Nordsjælland in July 2020, and has since made a significant impact for the Dutch giants. He has scored crucial goals for the team, including a memorable strike in the UEFA Champions League against Liverpool, which earned him widespread recognition.

The young Ghanaian's impressive form has not gone unnoticed, with many football experts tipping him for greatness in the future. His skill, pace, and eye for goal have made him a fan favourite at Ajax, and he continues to be a key player for the team as they challenge for the Eredivisie title this season.

Kudus' rise to prominence is a testament to his hard work and dedication, and he has proved himself as one of the most exciting young players in European football.

Ajax fans will be hoping that he can continue his scoring streak and help lead the team to further success this season.