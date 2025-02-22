Mohammed Kudus excels as West Ham stun Arsenal at the Emirates

Mohammed Kudus played a pivotal role in West Ham United’s impressive 1-0 victory over Arsenal, dealing a major blow to the Gunners’ title hopes.

The Ghanaian midfielder was a constant threat, using his pace and skill to trouble Arsenal’s defence throughout the game.

Kudus was instrumental in the decisive moment of the match, forcing a crucial error from Arsenal substitute Myles Lewis-Skelly in the 70th minute.

The youngster, under pressure from Kudus, dragged him down near the halfway line, leading to a red card after a VAR review.

The dismissal further hampered Arsenal’s chances of a comeback, allowing West Ham to control the closing stages.

Beyond winning the foul that changed the game, Kudus’ overall performance was crucial for the Hammers.

His ability to carry the ball forward and link up with teammates ensured West Ham remained dangerous on the counter.

The victory marked their second successive league win at the Emirates, a rare feat for visiting teams.

Mohammed Kudus v Arsenal

Kudus continues to prove his worth in the Premier League, showing why he is one of West Ham’s most exciting players.

His influence was key as the Hammers secured a hard-fought three points away from home.