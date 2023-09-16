Mohammed Kudus expected to help West Ham United compete in European campaign

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has hailed the qualities of West Ham's new signing Mohammed Kudus tipping him to improve the team's chances when they compete in Europe.

The Black Stars player recently transferred to the Hammers from Ajax. In the summer transfer window, Kudus left the Dutch powerhouse for the Premier League in a deal that reportedly cost around 42 million. He signed a five-year contract with the team and despite not having yet made his full debut for the team, his arrival has already raised fan expectations.

Begovic, who spent a significant amount of time in the Premier League, praised Kudus and emphasized the qualities he brings to the team in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live. He emphasised the importance of Kudus' joining as West Ham gets ready for their forthcoming Europa League campaign.

“They have got another dimension in midfield with him (Mohammed Kudus), and they will need it to challenge on the European stage. They have built a really nice squad, done good business, and got value for money. I think it should be a really good season for them.”

West Ham will face Backa Topola in their first Europa League game of the season on Thursday.

Just before the international break, Kudus made his West Ham debut in a Premier League match against Luton Town. He came on as a late substitution. In a critical game against the defending champions on Saturday, Manchester City, he is expected to make his full debut given his great performances with the Black Stars in the just-ended international break.