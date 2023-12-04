GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mohammed Kudus expects more from West Ham after scoring in Crystal Palace draw

Published on: 04 December 2023
Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus believes West Ham United can offer more after scoring his fifth goal of the campaign as the Hammers were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Kudus fired home the opener to mark his third in the Premier League before Odsonne Édouard levelled in the second-half for the Eagles.

According to Kudus, he is just getting started and will work hard to help the club reach their targets.

“When you get one goal, [it is important] you don’t settle for that,” Kudus said after the game. “You could see we were pushing for a second goal but you could also see they were a very good side and so we just have to take the point and focus on the next game.

"It is still the beginning for me, and I feel there is a lot more I can offer so I will keep working day in and day out to be the best I can be.

“In games like this, we expect more for ourselves. If we don’t get three points, at least we have to get a point.

“When there are not many chances, we need to be compact and defend better to win the game with just one goal.”

