Mohammed Kudus expects more from West Ham after scoring in Crystal Palace draw

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus believes West Ham United can offer more after scoring his fifth goal of the campaign as the Hammers were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Kudus fired home the opener to mark his third in the Premier League before Odsonne Édouard levelled in the second-half for the Eagles.

According to Kudus, he is just getting started and will work hard to help the club reach their targets.

“When you get one goal, [it is important] you don’t settle for that,” Kudus said after the game. “You could see we were pushing for a second goal but you could also see they were a very good side and so we just have to take the point and focus on the next game.

"It is still the beginning for me, and I feel there is a lot more I can offer so I will keep working day in and day out to be the best I can be.

“In games like this, we expect more for ourselves. If we don’t get three points, at least we have to get a point.

“When there are not many chances, we need to be compact and defend better to win the game with just one goal.”