Mohammed Kudus explains inspiration behind strong performance in Burnley win despite conceding penalty

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has revealed the inspiration behind his performance for West Ham against Burnley over the weekend in the English Premier League.

The 23-year-old contributed two crucial assists to inspire the Hammers to a come-from-behind victory despite a poor start.

Despite featuring in Ghana's initial two matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros, Kudus found himself at the center of a challenging moment at Turf Moor as he conceded a penalty, converted by Jay Rodriguez to give the hosts the lead.

However, displaying resilience, Kudus rebounded admirably, delivering two impactful crosses in the closing moments of the game, ultimately propelling his team to a surprising yet immensely gratifying 2-1 victory.

“I just keep my focus throughout the whole game. It’s easy to give up in games like this, especially when they have more of the ball and we are defending a lot, but we still believed and still kept doing what we do best and luckily we got the win.

“[After conceding a penalty] I knew I had to do anything to bring the team back into the game and you could see that in the last actions.”

“Like I said, I had to make something happen I had to use my individual skills and luckily it worked,” he continued. “If there was no run there [from Divin], the defender would have easily cleared the ball so it had an effect on that. Strikers have to be there so I hoped he would get the goal, but we take the three points!

“[For the winning goal] when I come inside on second balls, we practice that a lot and it was a good finish from Tomáš!”

West Ham's recent victory marked their second consecutive win in the Premier League and their fourth triumph in five matches across all competitions. This successful streak positions the Hammers for a demanding stretch of nine games in just 29 days as they approach the conclusion of the calendar year.

Mohammed Kudus, having made 16 appearances for West Ham, boasts an impressive record of five goals. The Ghana international's fine performance has been a notable asset for the team. As West Ham prepares to face Backa Tapolo in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, Kudus aims to maintain his impactful contributions and continue his positive run of form.