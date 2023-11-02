Mohammed Kudus explains stunning goal technique in West Ham's victory over Arsenal

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus dazzled fans and pundits alike with his remarkable goal during West Ham's 3-1 victory over Arsenal in the EFL Cup.

Kudus' breathtaking display of ball control and striking ability left spectators in awe.

Kudus, who has been nominated for the CAF African Player of the Year, shared insights into the technique he used to score this sensational goal.

Speaking about the moment of brilliance, Kudus said, "Wow!!! What a finish. I think it was a beautiful ball from Nayuf, so I just had to take the touch inside because there was no space outside, and I saw the goalkeeper was on the other side."

He continued, "And when I come inside, it's always the far corner and boom, it was a goal."

"Wow! What a finish!" 🤩@KudusMohammedGH watches his goal back for the first time ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/Y0LmbNNn44 — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 2, 2023

This stunning goal marked Kudus' fourth since joining West Ham during the summer transfer window, further solidifying his status as a top African talent in the football world.