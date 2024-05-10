Mohammed Kudus explains unique goal celebration: ‘I want to be different’

Mohammed Kudus has revealed that his unique goal celebration, which involves taking a seat, stems from his desire to stand out from the crowd.

The Ghana midfielder adopted this celebration after scoring a spectacular bicycle kick against Brentford in November 2023 and has since made it a trademark move since joining West Ham United from Ajax last summer.

Explaining the inspiration behind his celebration, Kudus emphasized that there is no profound meaning attached to it; rather, he simply wanted to do something different.

In his own words to the Premier League, he stated, "Nah, there's no deeper meaning to it. I just thought about it as doing something different. A lot of people celebrate with knee slides and all kinds of celebrations, but I just thought about doing something different. And then yeah, I’m glad it’s making the waves and other people too are doing it."

Kudus' celebration has indeed garnered attention, with other players across various leagues, including Mohamed Salah and Manchester United players, replicating it after scoring goals.

With 13 goals in 43 appearances for West Ham this season, Kudus continues to make his mark both on and off the pitch with his distinctive style and contributions to the team's success.