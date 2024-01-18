Mohammed Kudus expresses frustration: 'We deserved more' after Ghana's draw against Egypt

Mohammed Kudus delivered a spectacular performance in Ghana's 2-2 draw against Egypt in their Group B 2023 Africa Cup of Nations clash on Thursday night, but the West Ham star was left feeling frustrated despite his team's improved showing.

Kudus, who missed Ghana's opening 2-1 loss to Cape Verde due to injury, made a triumphant return to the lineup and bagged a brace to earn himself the Man of the Match award. However, Ghana's tendency to surrender leads proved costly once again, as they let slip a 2-0 advantage to draw 2-2 with Egypt.

"I'm happy to be back. I worked so hard to get back to the top and help my team, my nation. It's important for me to be here," Kudus said after the match.

Despite his impressive display, Kudus couldn't hide his disappointment at Ghana's failure to secure all three points. "It's a mixed feeling. As a forward, you want your goals to have an impact on the result. We made careless mistakes. Now we'll have to get back to work, win the next one and then see what happens," he stated.

The forward remained optimistic about Ghana's chances of advancing to the next stage, though. "We are not out. The objective remains the same, which is to take the trophy home."

Kudus will look to inspire Ghana to victory in their final Group B match against Mozambique, where a win could potentially seal their passage to the knockout rounds.