Mohammed Kudus expresses no surprise at Jarrod Bowen's hat-trick in West Ham victory

Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus says he is not surprised at Jarrod Bowen's hat-trick, which propelled West Ham to a 4-2 victory against Brentford on Monday.

The Hammers, previously struggling with eight winless games, showcased a commendable performance, elevating them two places to eighth in the Premier League standings.

Playing a pivotal role in the victory, Kudus provided an assist for Bowen's remarkable hat-trick, contributing to West Ham's climb in the league table.

In the aftermath of the win, Kudus commended his teammates, stating, “I’m not surprised [about Jarrod Bowen’s hat-trick], more is coming."

Kudus acknowledged the importance of the victory, especially after a challenging run of games. "We needed it. The past games have been very difficult, but it was good to get the reaction and the win in front of the fans. We keep building on it and focus on the next game," he commented.

Highlighting the hunger and determination of the team, Kudus remarked on the quick succession of goals, saying, "I think [the two goals in seven minutes] showed how hungry we as players are for the goals because that is what we are supposed to do."

Looking ahead to their next challenge against Everton, Kudus emphasised the team's focus and eagerness to continue the positive momentum. With eight goal contributions in the Premier League this season, Kudus has become a key player for West Ham, contributing significantly to their recent success.