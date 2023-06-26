Mohammed Kudus extends congratulations to retired football icon Asamoah Gyan

Mohammed Kudus has expressed his admiration and congratulations to Asamoah Gyan following the latter's retirement from professional football.

Gyan, who announced his retirement during the Annual General Meeting of AfrixemBank on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, had an illustrious career spanning almost two decades with the national team.

Kudus, who was honoured as the 2023 Footballer of the Year at the prestigious Ghana Football Awards on Sunday, June 25, received his award from none other than Gyan himself.

In his acceptance speech, the Ghana and Ajax star midfielder took the opportunity to pay tribute to the retiring legend.

“I would like to use this opportunity to congratulate Baby Jet on his retirement. He has been a big inspiration to me and all my teammates. I wish him all the best," said Kudus, acknowledging the impact Gyan has had on Ghanaian football.

Asamoah Gyan, with an impressive record of 51 goals, holds the title for the most goals scored by a Ghanaian player and is the second most-capped player in the country's history.

He also proudly holds the record for the highest number of goals scored by an African player in the FIFA World Cup, with a remarkable tally of six goals.

Gyan, 37, was also honoured at the awards ceremony.