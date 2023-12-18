Mohammed Kudus eyes Carabao Cup success as West Ham gear  up for Anfield showdown

West Ham United's prolific attacker Mohammed Kudus is setting his sights on a challenging clash with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals, aiming to build on the team's recent success and secure a spot in the next stage of the competition.

After a stellar performance and his first brace in West Ham's commanding 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday, the Ghana star expressed the team's eagerness to maintain their momentum against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night.

In an interview with the club website, Kudus spoke optimistically about the team's aspirations, saying, “We want to keep going and keep going. The win on Thursday boosted the energy and the motivation, and we’ll keep building on that."

Reflecting on their recent triumph against Arsenal in the Round of 16, Kudus emphasised the team's belief in their capabilities, stating, "We expect a lot from ourselves and we believe we can do more than this. There are so many games to go, so we’ll keep taking one game at a time, and we’ll get there."

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming match, Kudus acknowledged Wednesday's fixture as a crucial opportunity to advance to the semi-finals. He drew parallels to their impressive performance against Arsenal and anticipates another tough battle but affirmed the team's readiness, saying, "It will be another tough game, but the boys will be up for it, and the win today is another boost for us. We’ll give our best any day."

Kudus, who has been a standout performer for West Ham, boasts an impressive record with nine goals in all competitions.