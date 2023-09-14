Mohammed Kudus featured on West Ham United's matchday programme cover

Attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has taken the spotlight on the cover of West Ham United's matchday programme for their highly anticipated clash against Manchester City.

This home game promises to be Kudus's debut in front of West Ham's home crowd, and he graces the programme cover alongside teammates Jarrod Bowen and Thilo Kehrer.

The matchday programme is a comprehensive guide for fans attending the game, featuring insights from the team's captain, specific fixture details, guidance for both home and travelling supporters, and other essential information related to the match.

Kudus's arrival at West Ham United from Ajax was highly anticipated, and he made his debut appearance for the club in an away victory against Lutton Town. Although he had a brief cameo in added time, his performance left a promising impression in the team's 2-1 triumph.

Expectations are running high as fans eagerly anticipate Kudus logging more playing minutes in the upcoming showdown against Manchester City, scheduled for Saturday, September 16.

The Ghanaian sealed his move to West Ham in a significant €42 million transfer deal and committed to a five-year contract, with the option to extend for an additional year.