Mohammed Kudus finally reveals motivation behind West Ham move

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has revealed his motivation behind joining West Ham United last year.

Kudus, who signed a five-year contract with the Hammers after a successful stint at Ajax, thrived in his debut season, becoming a key player for the club.

The 23-year-old contributed eight goals and six assists in the Premier League and added another five goals in the Europa League.

According to Kudus, a love for challenges is a driving force in his career choices. "From Denmark [playing at Nordsjaelland, 2018-2020] to Holland [with Ajax, 2020-23] to England, I'm definitely a player that likes challenges," he said.

He elaborated on his desire to constantly push himself. "When I feel like I'm at a point where I've really killed it at a specific club and then there's an opportunity, I would definitely challenge myself. I don't want to get complacent and be used to the same thing over and over again."

Looking ahead, Kudus remains confident in his abilities. "But that was my first season at West Ham, and I believe I can do even more than last season," he concluded.