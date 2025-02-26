GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Mohammed Kudus finds renewed confidence under Graham Potter

Published on: 26 February 2025
Mohammed Kudus finds renewed confidence under Graham Potter
West Ham United manager Graham Potter (left) embraces Mohammed Kudus during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Picture date: Tuesday January 14, 2025. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)

West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus appears to have turned a corner in his form following the arrival of Graham Potter as head coach, with the Ghanaian international showing signs of renewed confidence.

Kudus has struggled to replicate his best performances this season, managing just three goals and two assists in 24 matches. His form took a hit under former manager Julen Lopetegui, with reports suggesting the two had a tense relationship that began to deteriorate after an altercation during West Ham’s 2-2 draw with Brentford in September.

However, the 24-year-old has looked more comfortable since Potter took charge, delivering one of his best performances of the season in West Ham’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal. Kudus was a constant threat in attack and displayed greater defensive awareness, which he acknowledged after the game.

"The job in defence was really tough," Kudus told WHUFC.com. "We played a very tough team, and we knew they were going to attack a lot, so we had to make sure the eleven players were focused on the task at hand. Everyone was excellent in doing their own duties."

His words suggest a shift in mentality under Potter, with Kudus embracing a more well-rounded role in the squad.

While speculation remains about a potential summer exit, West Ham fans will be hoping that Potter can help Kudus rediscover the form that made him one of the club’s most exciting signings last season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more