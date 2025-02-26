Mohammed Kudus finds renewed confidence under Graham Potter

West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus appears to have turned a corner in his form following the arrival of Graham Potter as head coach, with the Ghanaian international showing signs of renewed confidence.

Kudus has struggled to replicate his best performances this season, managing just three goals and two assists in 24 matches. His form took a hit under former manager Julen Lopetegui, with reports suggesting the two had a tense relationship that began to deteriorate after an altercation during West Ham’s 2-2 draw with Brentford in September.

However, the 24-year-old has looked more comfortable since Potter took charge, delivering one of his best performances of the season in West Ham’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal. Kudus was a constant threat in attack and displayed greater defensive awareness, which he acknowledged after the game.

"The job in defence was really tough," Kudus told WHUFC.com. "We played a very tough team, and we knew they were going to attack a lot, so we had to make sure the eleven players were focused on the task at hand. Everyone was excellent in doing their own duties."

His words suggest a shift in mentality under Potter, with Kudus embracing a more well-rounded role in the squad.

While speculation remains about a potential summer exit, West Ham fans will be hoping that Potter can help Kudus rediscover the form that made him one of the club’s most exciting signings last season.