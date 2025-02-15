Mohammed Kudus fined for using mobile phone while driving

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has been fined after being caught using his mobile phone while driving his £100,000 Mercedes near West Ham United’s training ground.

The 24-year-old was spotted by a passing police officer on April 30, 2024, handling his smartphone behind the wheel. Kudus later explained that he was setting up the Sat Nav function on his device at the time.

Initially, the Metropolitan Police offered him a fixed penalty fine, but after he failed to respond, legal proceedings were initiated.

According to the Evening Standard, Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court found the former Ajax star guilty of using a handheld mobile phone while driving.

As a result, Kudus was fined £220, received six penalty points on his driving license, and was ordered to pay £110 in legal costs along with an £88 victim surcharge.

The case was processed under the Single Justice Procedure, meaning Kudus did not have to appear in an open court hearing. Court records indicate he did not enter a plea before the case was sentenced privately.

PC James Palmer, who was on patrol on a marked police bike, reported seeing Kudus’ vehicle at 1:22 pm on Wood Lane, Romford, leading to the footballer being pulled over and charged.