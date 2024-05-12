GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mohammed Kudus finishes second in West Ham Player of the Season vote

Published on: 12 May 2024
Mohammed Kudus finishes second in West Ham Player of the Season vote
Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has narrowly missed out on the coveted Player of the Season prize at West Ham.

Fellow attacker and England international Jarrod Bowen snatched the accolade, owing to his remarkable tally of 30 combined goals and assists in all competitions.

Notwithstanding his runner-up placement, Kudus demonstrated his undoubted class and value to the team throughout the campaign.

Scoring seven goals and delivering six assists in the Premier League alone, the 23-year-old asserted himself as a critical cog in David Moyes' machine.

Moreover, Kudus boasted an impressive overall record of 13 goals and six assists in 44 appearances across all fronts.

While Kudus might have fallen short in claiming the Player of the Year Award, his brilliance was recognised via a separate honourâ€”the Goal of the Season Award.

Indeed, the electrifying nature of Kudus' sensational solo effort against SC Freiburg in the Europa League served as the ultimate deciding factor, earning him widespread acclaim and admiration.

All things considered, Kudus' debut season with West Ham United has indisputably etched his name amongst the burgeoning stars of the club.

