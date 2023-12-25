"Mohammed Kudus for 2024 Ballon d'Or"- Young West Ham makes bold prediction

A young West Ham fan, known as Abel Farey, believes Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus is Ballon d'Or worthy following his quick start to life in England.

The Black Stars ace continues to shine after netting his tenth goal of the season as the Hammers strolled to a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Saturday.

The win sees West Ham United leapfrog Manchester United to sixth place in the English Premier League table.

Farey, who reacting to the game on West Ham fan TV, likened Kudus and fellow goal scorer Jarrod Bowen to Neymar and Lionel Messi in their prime.

"Messi and Neymar, I'm telling you. They are the next Messi and Neymar. Kudus for the Ballon d'Or 2024," he said

Asked if Kudus will be at the club next season, he responded: "Next summer? I don't know mate. He's too good."

Kudus joined West Ham in the summer transfer window from Ajax and has since been a key figure at the London Olympic Stadium.

West Ham United will lose the lethal attacker in January for the Africa Cup of Nations.