Mohammed Kudus: Ghana ace becomes top target for EPL club Brighton

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is a top priority for Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

The Ajax midfielder, who is on the radar of several clubs including Chelsea and Germany's Borussia Dortmund could leave the Dutch giants this summer.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Brighton are seriously preparing an offer for the 22-year-old ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Brighton qualified for Europe after an outstanding campaign and want the talented playmaker to beef up their squad ahead of a busy season.

Kudus enjoyed the best season of his career abroad in the just ended campaign, where he scored 18 goals and provided five assists across all competitions.

He was Ghana's best player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring two goals and providing an assist in three matches.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is seen as prefect replacement for World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who left for Liverpool earlier this month.

Kudus joined Ajax in 2020 from FC Nordsjaelland and has two years remaining on his current deal.