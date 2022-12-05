Mohammed Kudus: Ghana ace set for £40m move to England after impressive World Cup

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is attracting interest from English Premier League clubs ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old increased his stocks after a magnificent debut World Cup, scoring two goals and providing an assist in three matches.

His performances has seen him pop up on the radar of several clubs including Spanish giants Barcelona, but the Catalans wont make a move for the player in the transfer window.

Ajax will be demanding $40 million pounds for the midfielder, who has been used as a striker this season.

GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that Liverpool sent scouts to watch the player during Ghana's World Cup opener against Portugal.

Chelsea have been keeping close tabs on the versatile midfielder following his impressive display at the tournament in Qatar.

Kudus was in contact with Everton during the summer transfer window, but the Right to Dream Academy graduate will only join a club that plays in the UEFA Champions.

During the summer pre-season, Tottenham sent scouts to watch Kudus but failed to make a move for the player.