Mohammed Kudus: Ghana star aims to elevate interest for African talents with his performance

West Ham United's winger, Mohammed Kudus, is on a mission to elevate the interest in African talent through his outstanding performances on the football pitch.

Kudus has emerged as a mentor figure for numerous young talents in Africa. His performances have not only earned him accolades but also garnered attention and admiration from fans and stakeholders alike.

With a total of 13 goals across various competitions, Kudus has proven himself as a prolific goal scorer. In the Premier League, he has found the back of the net seven times in 31 appearances, showcasing his versatility and attacking prowess.

In a recent interview with EA Uncut, shared on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, the 23-year-old Ghanaian star expressed his admiration for the African football icons who blazed trails in Europe, opening doors for players like himself.

Reflecting on the influence of these pioneers, Kudus emphasized his commitment to continuing their legacy by showcasing his skills both on and off the field.

"All the guys that have been here as African players have paved the way for us to get the opportunity to get here," Kudus remarked. "So my main goal and responsibility is also to keep putting light on where I'm from and then making scouts and agents believe that there are even more players better than me from Africa."

As Kudus continues to shine in European football, he remains dedicated to raising the profile of African talent and inspiring the next generation of football stars from the continent.