Mohammed Kudus: Ghana star set for summer departure from West Ham amidst growing interest from top clubs

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus is poised to leave West Ham United at the end of the current season with interest from multiple top clubs across Europe intensifying.

The attacker has made a significant impact since joining the Hammers last summer, emerging as a key figure and contributing crucial goals throughout the campaign. With 13 goals to his name across various competitions, Kudus has quickly become a fan favourite at the Premier League club.

Reports from Football Insider suggest that Kudus, along with teammates Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez, is expected to move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kudus, in particular, has attracted attention from several European clubs due to his stellar performances this season. Notably, he holds the distinction of being the first player in Europe's top five leagues to complete over 100 dribbles in the 2023/24 season, highlighting his dynamic style of play.

The 23-year-old's impressive form has placed him among the most coveted young players in football, with interest reportedly coming from top Premier League sides such as Liverpool and Manchester United.

This situation mirrors the attention Kudus garnered last year while playing for Ajax, with clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Brighton and Hove Albion also expressing interest in securing his services.

As the summer transfer window approaches, it appears likely that Kudus will bid farewell to West Ham United in pursuit of new opportunities at the highest level of European football.