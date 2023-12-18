Mohammed Kudus: Ghanaian midfielder loving the impact of his performances at West Ham

Mohammed Kudus has shared his excitement after making a huge impact in West Ham United's victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in the English Premier League.

The 23-year-old netted a brace to increase his tally for the Hammers to nine goals since joining the club in the summer transfer window.

Kudus scored twice in the space of ten minutes as the London club strolled to a 3-0 win at the Olympic Stadium.

“I am loving my football, but most importantly the performances are impacting on the results,” he said after the game. “We got the three points and that’s the most important thing for me.

“[For the first goal] normally when you come in with your left foot, the keeper is looking at the other corner, so I went for the near corner. It went in, it was a good goal and I’m happy.

“Before the game I had the information from the technical team that when I come inside, I should shoot for the near corner because he’s more expecting the balls on the other corner.

“It was in the back of my head, so when [the chance came] it was a natural flow.

“[For the second] you know the vision Lucas has with those kind of passes. As soon as we win the ball and it’s him, I just get running!

“I know the ball will come. I was just one-v-one against the keeper and I did my thing.”