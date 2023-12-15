Mohammed Kudus gifts signed shirt to biggest fan after West Ham's win over Freiburg

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus showed his appreciation for his biggest fan, Zac Hammer, by gifting him a signed shirt following the team's victory over Freiburg on Thursday.

The fan, who has gone viral on social media for his enthusiastic support of Kudus, was thrilled to receive the gesture from his idol. In a video shared by West Ham on Instagram, Kudus and Zac met at the pitch side, where Kudus presented him with a signed jersey and took photos together.

Kudus had a great game himself, scoring his third Europa League goal and seventh overall for West Ham United since joining the team in August.

His performances have been impressive, and he continues to prove why he's one of the most sought-after players in the league.

The win against Freiburg secured West Ham's spot in the next stage of the competition, with the team finishing first in Group A with 15 points.

This heartwarming moment between Kudus and his fan shows the strong bond between players and supporters, and we can expect to see more exciting moments like this.