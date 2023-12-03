Mohammed Kudus grabs third Premier League goal in West Ham draw vs. Crystal Palace

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus put forth an impressive display for West Ham United in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Returning from illness that caused him to miss the team's Europa League match, Kudus scored his side's solitary goal in the 13th minute, capitalizing on a pass from Coufal. This marks his third goal in the league for West Ham.

Odsonne Edouard levelled the score for Crystal Palace in the second half, ultimately leading to a stalemate at London Stadium.

With three goals and one assist in 11 Premier League matches, Kudus has established himself as a vital asset for West Ham since joining from Ajax in the summer. In all competitions, he has scored six goals, solidifying his role as a key player.

Moreover, Jordan Ayew, a fellow Ghanaian, played the entire 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in the closely contested match against West Ham.