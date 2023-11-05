Mohammed Kudus grateful for double honors at 2023 EMY Africa Awards

Ghana's football star, Mohammed Kudus, is celebrating two prestigious accolades received at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards.

The 23-year-old was named "Man of the Year in Sports" and "Discovery of the Year" in the ceremony held last month in Accra.

Due to club commitments, Kudus couldn't attend the event but expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

Taking to social media, the West Ham United star shared his appreciation, stating, "To the esteemed board of @EMYAfrica & the incredible voters. Thank you for the double honour of Discovery of the Year & Man of the Year in Sports. Your belief in me fuels my journey & lights our path forward. I am deeply humbled."

Kudus is enjoying a remarkable season with West Ham, having scored five goals in all competitions, making him the club's second-highest top scorer. He joined the Premier League club in the summer transfer window from Dutch giants Ajax in a transfer worth over 40 million euros.

His remarkable achievements and recognition at the EMY Africa Awards reflect his rising stature in the world of football.