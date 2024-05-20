Mohammed Kudus grateful to departing manager David Moyes and teammates

Black Stars attacker Mohammed Kudus has expressed gratitude to departing West Ham manager David Moyes, his teammates, and the staff for their support in his smooth integration into the team despite being a newcomer.

The London-based side signed the Ghana international from Ajax Amsterdam last season, outmaneuvering several top clubs for his signature.

Kudus made an immediate impact, scoring 14 goals for the Hammers in all competitions, including a spectacular bicycle kick on the final day of the Premier League against eventual winners Manchester City.

After the game, which the Hammers lost 3-1, Kudus shared his appreciation for the support he received while also crediting his self-belief and effort.

"Thanks to the manager and everyone at the club. It's my first season but the staff, the players, the coaches, and everyone around the club helped me to settle in quite well. Big credit to myself also for believing in myself and putting in the efforts day in day out. So we can only get better."

Kudus also assured fans that they can expect more from him in the future.

"I'm still far off how I see myself performing in this league and doing my best. It's good to get the first season on the run but I have a long way to go and there is more stuff coming ahead."

Kudus' impressive performance in his debut season has already sparked reports of potential interest from other top clubs.