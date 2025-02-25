West Ham star Mohammed Kudus rates World Cup over Champions League

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus has described the FIFA World Cup as the pinnacle of football, ranking it above all other competitions.

He had his first taste of the tournament in 2022 when the Black Stars competed in Qatar. Despite Ghana's early exit, Kudus made a strong impression, scoring two goals in three appearances and being named man of the match.

Speaking to Rising Ballers, Kudus expressed his admiration for the tournament.

“I think the World Cup is the best football tournament. The Champions League is up there, but the World Cup was just different in Qatar, my first time,” he said. “My family flew all the way to support, so it was an amazing feeling.”

Though Ghana fell short of progressing further, Kudus cherished the experience.

“We didn’t go as far as I would have loved us to go, but it was nice to experience the World Cup. To be part of it was great,” he added.

The 24-year-old now has his sights set on helping Ghana qualify for the 2026 World Cup, following the disappointment of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).