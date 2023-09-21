Mohammed Kudus handed first start as West Ham player in Europa League opener

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has been given a starting berth at West Ham United as the Hammers line up against TSC Backa Topola in the UEFA Europa League.

Since his switch from Ajax Amsterdam in the summer transfer window, Kudus has made two appearances but climbed from the bench sparking concerns about his playing time at his new club compared to Ajax where he was a regular starter and a key player.

In their first game of the 2023/24 Europa League campaign, the 23-year-old has been named among the front three in a 4-3-3 setup which also has Said Benrahma and Danny Ings up front.

Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbona and Cresswell are the back four sitting in front of goalkeeper Fabianski with Fornals, Paqueta and Ward-Prowse completing the line-up.

The UEFA Europa Conference League holders are up against an unfamiliar opponent as they face debutants Backa Topola at home.

The game will be Mohammed Kudus' third game following his cameos in their win against Luton Town and their defeat to Premier League defending champions Manchester City.