"Mohammed Kudus has been Ajax's best player"- Dutch legend Marco van Basten

Former Holland and AC Milan star, Marco van Basten has described Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus as pure clash.

According to van Basten, Kudus has been the best player at Ajax this season and struggles to understand why he was not regular under ex-manager Alfred Schreuder.

“Kudus is Ajax’s best player. What a class player. Why didn’t he always play under Schreuder? He often sat on the bench there. You let him stand for three or four games and you immediately see his class," he told Ziggo Sport.

Kudus has been in scintillating form for the Dutch champions this season, scoring 14 goals across all competitions.

The 22-year-old, who has been Ajax's best player since new manager John Heitinga took over, playing the ring wing role. A position previously belonging to Antony before leaving to Manchester United.

Van Basten believes Kudus is a much better player than the Brazilian.

“Antony had moves, but he could also be so muddled. Kudus has a much firmer technique and knows where he is going. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical. He is much more of a footballer and an all-rounder for the team," he added.