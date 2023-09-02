Mohammed Kudus has great character – West Ham boss David Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes is delighted with the addition of new players, including Ghana international Mohammed Kudus, to the squad.

According to Moyes, these new signings bring great character to the team, and their impact was evident as Kudus made his West Ham debut in a match against Luton Town.

Kudus, who entered the game in the 91st minute, played a role in helping the Irons secure a 2-1 victory, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

"I'm more thrilled for the players because we've introduced a couple of new boys this month, and they've all got great characters," Moyes remarked.

The West Ham manager also highlighted the addition of new staff members, which has contributed to the positive atmosphere around the club. The club's efforts in the transfer market are aimed at enhancing the team's overall performance and achieving their objectives.

"We've done some good business, we hope, and we wanted to only bring in players we thought could improve us," Moyes emphasised.

Kudus joined West Ham on a five-year deal from Dutch giants Ajax.