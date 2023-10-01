Mohammed Kudus has settled well at West Ham United, says coach

West Ham United assistant manager Billy McKinlay has stated that Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has settled well at the club despite joining the team only a couple of months ago.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian talent joined the Hammers in the just-ended transfer window from Ajax on a five-year contract following interests from other several clubs.

Kudus has featured in the Premier League four times, but in each instance, he came on as a substitute, leading to concerns about his playing time.

Following his fourth appearance as a substitute in the Premier League on Saturday, Billy McKinlay expressed confidence that Mohammed Kudus is prepared to make valuable contributions for the club.

“Mohammed Kudus has settled in at the club really well and we can see there is a talented footballer there who cares about his football and wants to come in and contribute,” McKinlay told the club’s Official Website.

“I think we maybe just have to be mindful of the fact it is a really tough league, the Premier League and it’s really difficult to come in and set it alight.”

Mohammed Kudus has made six appearances for West Ham so far, four substitute appearances in the Premier League and starts in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup