Mohammed Kudus has strong admirers at Chelsea - Ex-Manchester United chief scout reveals

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has hinted that Mohammed Kudus could join Chelsea this summer.

The Ghana attacking midfielder has been strongly linked to Stamford Bridge despite interest from London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea, eager to bolster Enzo Maresca’s squad, have already secured deals for Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens, but sources say their pursuit of Kudus is far from over.

Brown, who has extensive experience in top-level player recruitment, expressed doubts about Kudus’ consistency but acknowledged his undeniable talent.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown, who also worked for West Ham United as a scout, revealed that the former Ajax star has strong admirers from the two-time Champions League winners.

“It looks like Kudus will be leaving West Ham,” he told Football Insider. “There’s been a lot of interest in him, but these clubs aren’t going to pay £80million for him.

“They’ll speak to West Ham to negotiate a lower fee, but I think it’s something they’re going to be open to because it will still be big money. I must be honest, I’ve got concerns about his consistency, and he didn’t have the best season.

“But these clubs will know that and they’ll think they know how to get the best out of him. Chelsea are the latest ones who are looking to make a move, and Tottenham are speaking to him too.

“With Chelsea, it feels like they can spend endless amounts of money and are prepared to do so. They’ve agreed a deal for JoÃ£o Pedro and they’re going after Jamie Gittens too, but from what I hear, they’re not going to stop there.

“Kudus has admirers at Stamford Bridge, and they still want to bring in attacking reinforcements. So, despite my concerns personally, these clubs are keen to bring him in, and his talent is pretty obvious for everybody to see if they can get the best out of him," he added.

Kudus impressed in his debut Premier League season, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists across all competitions. However, his output dipped last season, with five goals in total.

Currently, the 24-year-old is enjoying a holiday in Ghana as transfer talks continue.