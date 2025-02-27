Mohammed Kudus helps West Ham United to defeat Leicester City 2-0

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus was in action for West Ham United on Thursday night and helped the team to secure a 2-0 victory against Leicester City in the English Premier League.

The highly rated forward started in the attack for the Hammers in the Round 27 encounter of the 2024/25 league campaign.

Kudus fought with his teammates in the 73 minutes he played before making way for Evan Ferguson.

Although he could not get on the scoresheet, a strike from Tomas Soucek and an own goal by Jannik Vestergaard propelled West Ham United to victory against Leicester City.

Kudus Mohammed, 24, has made 22 appearances for West Ham United in the English Premier League this season. He has three goals and one assist to his name.

The Black Stars talisman is expected to be part of the Ghana squad that will be invited by coach Otto Addo for the March international break.

The forward will be key for the Black Stars in the games against Chad and Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.