Mohammed Kudus honoured after scooping two awards at 2024 Ghana Football Awards

West Ham United ace, Mohammed Kudus has expressed gratitude after winning the double at the Ghana Football Awards in Accra on Saturday.

The Black Stars talisman swept home the Footballer of the Year and Goal of the Year accolades for an outstanding year with the Hammers and the senior national team.

Kudus ended his first campaign in the Premier League with eight goals and six assists and scored five times in the Europa League for the London club. He was also Ghana's best player at the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring two goals and winning back-to-back Man of the Match as the Black Stars exited the competition at the group stage.

"THE MARATHON CONTINUES. Highly honoured and Grateful for the recognition Thanks to everyone for the belief and support," wrote the ex-Ajax star on social media.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is winning the best player accolade for the second year running while this is the first time he walked home with the goal of the year accolade, which he received for his sensational solo strike against Freiburg in the Europa League Round of 16.