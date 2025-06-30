Mohammed Kudus honoured with Zongo Heroes award at Bazaki Football Tournament

Black Stars and West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus was honoured with a Zongo Heroes award during the maiden edition of the Bazaki Football Tournament held on Sunday, June 29, at Kawukudi Park in Accra.

The tournament, which Kudus organised in collaboration with global sportswear brand Skechers, brought together 10 local teams in a day-long competition aimed at unearthing talent in the Nima and Zongo communities. Academy XI emerged champions after beating Legon All Stars on penalties in the final.

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of the Zongo Heroes accolade to Kudus, in recognition of his humanitarian contributions and his continuous efforts to give back to his roots. The award also celebrates Kudus’ representation of the Zongo community on the global stage through football.

Past recipients of the prestigious honour include National Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Ghana’s 1978 African Footballer of the Year Abdul Razak "Golden Boy", and legendary winger Mohammed Polo.

Kudus’ initiative not only showcased young talent but also underlined his growing influence off the pitch as a role model and community leader.