Mohammed Kudus inspired by Andre Ayew's endorsement as he joins West Ham United

Mohammed Kudus has revealed that the influence of fellow countryman Andre Ayew played a significant role in his decision to sign with Premier League club West Ham United.

Kudus, who on Sunday penned a five-year contract with the London-based team, expressed his excitement to join the ranks of West Ham and cited Ayew's positive remarks about the club as a driving force behind his choice.

In an interview, Kudus shared, "Ayew has been speaking highly of West Ham." He explained that Ayew's experiences with the club and his endorsement of West Ham resonated with him when the opportunity to join the team arose. The young midfielder happily accepted the offer, eager to contribute his skills to the Premier League side.

Kudus is no stranger to the limelight, having enjoyed a successful spell at Ajax in the Netherlands. His impressive performance last season, where he netted 18 goals across various competitions, including four in the UEFA Champions League group stage, has only fueled the anticipation surrounding his move to West Ham.

The Ghana midfielder becomes the third player from his country to don the West Ham jersey, following in the footsteps of John Paintsil and Ayew himself. Kudus expressed his delight at inheriting the number 14 shirt, previously worn by Paintsil, stating, "That's great [that I picked the same shirt number as John Paintsil]."

Ayew, who spent two years at West Ham, has been a key figure in Kudus' decision-making process. Despite facing challenges like injuries, Ayew's positive regard for the club left a lasting impression on Kudus. Ayew scored nine goals in 43 games during his time with the Hammers, and his admiration for the club has evidently extended beyond his playing days.

The specifics of the transfer deal between West Ham United and Ajax have not been officially disclosed, but reports suggest that the move involved a €44.5 million fee. Kudus' signing has generated considerable excitement among fans and pundits alike, with expectations running high for his contributions to West Ham's future successes.